Iran reacts to recent imposed sanctions by US

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei strongly condemned the US Treasury's new sanctions against several Iranian and non-Iranian individuals and entities under the pretext of cooperation with Iran in the commercial and banking sectors.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the new US sanctions against Iran, imposed as part of the inhumane and failed policy of maximum pressure against the Iranian people, are not only illegal and in violation of international legal principles and norms, but also serve as yet another testament to the deep and continued enmity of the ruling regime in the US toward the Iranian nation.

