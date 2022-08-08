Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib in a telephone conversation exchanged views on the Gaza developments.

Amirabdollahian and Bou Habib reviewed the aggressive and criminal acts of the racist Zionist regime, especially in its attack against Gaza, in which many civilians, including defenseless women and children have been martyred.

The two foreign ministers in their phone talk also focused on various other issues, including bilateral ties and cooperation, and the ongoing Vienna nuclear talks to to remove anti-Iran sanctions.

