An Iranian diplomat that the alleged safeguard issues were created with political aims and have continued with political pressure and they have a political nature which should not be used as a pretext for abuse against Iran in the future.

Iranian diplomat told IRNA in Vienna that stability of any agreement is in its balance.

He added that the alleged safeguard issues were created with political pressure and have continued with political pressure and are of a political nature and should not be used as a pretext for abuse against Iran in the future.

Regarding the atmosphere of talks in Vienna, he said: "Now the time in Vienna is decisive and the assurance of the Iranian side must be gained as soon as possible."

Focusing on some marginal issues that are far from the main issues shows the lack of seriousness of the other side, he added.

The Iranian diplomat pointed out in Vienna that the assurance of the economic parties for stable, long-term and worry-free work with Iran is an inviolable principle of the agreement.

Iran’s Top Nuclear Negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with the Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ivanovich Ulyanov in the Austrian capital Vienna on Friday.

The Iranian team is led by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani.

The Islamic Republic of Iran delegation in negotiations to remove the sanctions, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived in Vienna on Thursday morning for continuation of the nuclear talks with world powers.

Bagheri Kani had earlier in the day held his first round of talks with Enrique Mora, as well as a round of bilateral talks with a deputy Austrian foreign minister.

Ali Bagheri Kani, the top Iranian negotiator, and Enrique Mora, JCPOA negotiations coordinator and EU deputy foreign policy chief, held a second round of talks late on Thursday night.

The Iranian and Chinese negotiators in the talks over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, held talks in Vienna on Thursday.

endNewsMessage1