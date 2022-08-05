A member of the U.S. council on foreign relations has said that Iran shouldn’t ignore the risk of referring the nuclear case to the Security Council, since Bill Clinton, the U.S. policy toward Iran was a combination of pressure and effort to reach such a deal with Iran but unfortunately both Iran and the U.S. have lost many opportunities to reach such a compromise.

Commenting on the new round of the JCPOA revival talks, Shirin Hunter said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that “Europe is very willing to see the JCPOA come to fruition.”

Considering the energy problems that Europe is facing due to the war in Ukraine, European countries want more Iranian oil to enter the world markets, he added.

Referring to the main reasons of Borrell’s initiative on resuming the nuclear talks, she added that in terms of security, in case of JCPOA failure and increased risk of military conflict in the Middle East, Europe will suffer more from its negative effects.

Underlining that Biden’s policies toward Iran are not much different from Trump’s ones, she noted that it was Iran’s mistake to think that Biden will completely change the U.S. policy toward Tehran.

Iran shouldn’t ignore the risk of referring the nuclear case to the Security Council, she said, adding that since Bill Clinton, the U.S. policy toward Iran was a combination of pressure and effort to reach such a deal with Iran but unfortunately both Iran and the U.S. have lost many opportunities to reach such a compromise.

Russia has always wanted and now wants Iran to remain weak and dependent on Moscow, she said, adding, “As a result, Russia is always against any improvement in relations between Iran and the West.”

