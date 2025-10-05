Kazakhstan seeks enhanced economic cooperation with Iran: Ambassador

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Iran, Ontalap Onalbayev, has expressed his country's willingness to expand economic cooperation with Iran, particularly in agriculture, industry, tourism, and modern technologies.

Speaking at a business meeting between representatives from Kazakhstan and Iran’s Lorestan on Saturday, Onalbayev said that over 650 companies are active in Kazakhstan’s agriculture and food industries, presenting significant opportunities for Iranian businesses to engage in trade and joint investments.

Onalbayev praised the positive political relations between the two countries, noting that the historical and cultural bonds can facilitate bilateral economic and cultural cooperation.

endNewsMessage1