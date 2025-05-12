Iran, Qatar emphasize enhancing customs cooperation
Customs officials from Iran and Qatar have stressed the need to expand cooperation in the field of customs affairs.
Chairman of the General Authority of Customs of Qatar Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal held a meeting with the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Foroud Asgari in Tehran on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.
Referring to the friendly relations between the two neighboring countries, IRICA chief described the visit of the Qatari customs delegation to Iran as very important.