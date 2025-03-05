Iranian Labour News Agency

FA العربیه

Iran to increase aviation industry services to Russia

Iran to increase aviation industry services to Russia
News code : ۱۶۰۶۴۳۶
The link copied

President of the Civil Aviation Organization Hossein Pourfarzaneh and Head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport of the Russian Federation Dmitry Yadrov have agreed for Iran to expand its aviation industry exports to Russia.

The Iranian delegation’s visit aimed to develop aviation cooperation and sign a bilateral agreement in the field of standards and flight qualification, and an Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.

By accepting the aviation standards, both sides will pave the way for Iran to enhance technical and engineering services to Russia.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News