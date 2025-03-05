Iran to increase aviation industry services to Russia
News code : ۱۶۰۶۴۳۶
President of the Civil Aviation Organization Hossein Pourfarzaneh and Head of the Federal Agency for Air Transport of the Russian Federation Dmitry Yadrov have agreed for Iran to expand its aviation industry exports to Russia.
The Iranian delegation’s visit aimed to develop aviation cooperation and sign a bilateral agreement in the field of standards and flight qualification, and an Iran-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.
By accepting the aviation standards, both sides will pave the way for Iran to enhance technical and engineering services to Russia.