CBI chief departs for Russia for talks
Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammadreza Farzin left Tehran for Yekaterinburg, Russia, to meet with the Governor of the Central Bank of Russia and continue negotiations to advance monetary and banking cooperation between the two states.
He is also set to discuss the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in the BRICS group.