Iran’s non-oil exports up 18% in 10 months: Minister

Hemmati stated on Friday that, according to the latest statistics from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of the country’s non-oil exports between March 20, 2024, and January 20, 2025, reached $47.8 billion, representing an 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

He announced that the country imported $56 billion worth of non-oil goods, reflecting a modest growth of only three percent compared to the same period last year.

endNewsMessage1