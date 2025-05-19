Iran customs ready to facilitate trade with Asia–Pacific: IRICA chief

Faroud Asgari, who is also the deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), made the remarks at the 26th Annual Conference of Customs Heads from the Asia-Pacific region in Hong Kong on Monday, emphasizing Iran’s willingness to strengthen regional collaboration.

“This conference provides a critical platform for cooperation and advancement, aligning well with the World Customs Organization’s 2025 theme: ‘Customs Engaged in Fostering Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,’” he underlined.

Asgari stressed that in a fast-evolving landscape of globalization and trade, customs authorities must remain committed to facilitating lawful commerce, ensuring border security, and fostering economic prosperity.

endNewsMessage1