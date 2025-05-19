Iran customs ready to facilitate trade with Asia–Pacific: IRICA chief
The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says his administration is ready to contribute to trade facilitation, digital transformation, and data sharing initiatives across Asia-Pacific region.
Faroud Asgari, who is also the deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF), made the remarks at the 26th Annual Conference of Customs Heads from the Asia-Pacific region in Hong Kong on Monday, emphasizing Iran’s willingness to strengthen regional collaboration.
“This conference provides a critical platform for cooperation and advancement, aligning well with the World Customs Organization’s 2025 theme: ‘Customs Engaged in Fostering Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity,’” he underlined.
Asgari stressed that in a fast-evolving landscape of globalization and trade, customs authorities must remain committed to facilitating lawful commerce, ensuring border security, and fostering economic prosperity.