Oil Prices Drop $1 amid US-Iran Nuclear Deal Expectations

Oil prices declined sharply on Thursday as prospects for a renewed US-Iran nuclear agreement and an unexpected rise in US crude stockpiles raised fears of oversupply.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.49, or 2.3%, to $64.60 per barrel by 0405 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.46, or 2.3%, to $61.69 per barrel.

Market sentiment weakened as investors reacted to reports indicating potential progress in nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington, according to Reuters.

 

