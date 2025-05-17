Iranian trade delegation to visit Moscow in coming days

Kazem Jalali made the announcement during the Fifth Iran-Russia Media Cooperation Meeting.

He emphasized that stronger media cooperation between the two countries would pave the way for enhanced bilateral relations.

“We must move toward building public support for the relationship between our countries, and media collaboration is essential in this regard,” Jalali said.

He referred to the determination of both nations’ leaders to elevate ties to a strategic level through the signing of a comprehensive treaty.

