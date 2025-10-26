Iran to launch national artificial intelligence organization

According to Mehr News Agency, lawmakers in Sunday’s open session of the Iranian Parliament approved an amendment to Article 3 of the National Artificial Intelligence Bill, which calls for the establishment of an independent National AI Organization utilizing existing national resources.

The organization’s secretariat will function under the supervision of the President, ensuring coordination among relevant government bodies in the implementation of national AI strategies.

Under the approved measure, the head of the National Artificial Intelligence Organization will be appointed by the President.

