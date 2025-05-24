Iran in talks with Qatar, UAE, Oman to boost energy exchange: Energy min.
Iran’s minister of energy says that Iran is in talks with other countries including Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sultanate of Oman to increase exchanges of energy.
Abbas Aliabadi made the remarks on Saturday and emphasized that extensive consultations are underway with Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman to increase and develop cross-border exchanges.
Iran’s Ministry of Energy is considering interaction and cooperation with other countries, trying to prevent incidents such as electricity grid collapse that occurred in some European countries, such as Spain, Aliabadi emphasized.