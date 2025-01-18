Minister says foreign investors welcome to work in Iran
Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati says that foreign investors are now welcome to work in the Islamic Republic.
Hemmati, who was accompanying President Masoud Pezeshkian during his visit to Russia, made the remark in a meeting with Russian economic activists late on Friday, expressing Iran’s readiness for issuing guarantees for exporters.
Organization for Investment Economic and Technical Assistance of Iran is also ready to attract foreign capital, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic is ready to answer investors' questions in this regard.