Iran seeks stronger economic ties in Eurasian Economic Union
Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has emphasized the Islamic Republic's commitment to enhancing political and economic relations in the region.
In an address at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit on Tuesday, Aref said that Iran has consistently demonstrated its reliability as a partner and is eager to strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties.
“We believe that sustainable economic development can only be achieved through deepening constructive cooperation among regional countries. Platforms like the Eurasian Economic Union play a crucial role in facilitating such collaboration,” he said.