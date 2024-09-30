Iran’s export to EAEU members rises 16% in 5 months yr/yr
Iran's exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) increased by 16% in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported.
Mohammad Rezvanifar said the Islamic Republic exported 2.2 million tons of commodities worth $748 million to the members of the Eurasian Economic Union in the mentioned five months.
Exports to the EAEU also increased by 35 percent in terms of weight, according to Rezvanifar.