Iran, China stress implementation of comprehensive cooperation plan
Iran’s Economy minister Abdolnasser Hemmati and his Chinese counterpart Lan Foan have emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries.
Hemmati met with Lan Foan on Wednesday to discuss banking cooperation and other important issues related to bilateral relations, especially the follow-up of the results of previous agreements.
They also focused on the upcoming joint economic commission meeting of the two countries.