Iran, Russia hold talks on expanding coop. in N-S Corridor
Russian Ambassador to Tehran Alexey Dedov met and held talks with CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, known as RAI, Jabbar Ali Zakeri to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.
During the talk, the two sides explored avenues for the expansion of the upcoming cooperation especially in the field of construction operation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development expressed hope that the two countries will witness the growing transit cooperation in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) due to high volume of demand from India.