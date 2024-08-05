Iran seeking to link Chabahar port to key railway network: Minister
News code : ۱۵۱۳۷۲۱
Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development says the Chabahar port (Shahid Beheshti port) in southeastern Iran will be connected to the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway by the end of the current Iranian year (March 2025).
In a post on his official X account on Monday, Mehrdad Bazrpash said that the strategic north-south railway Chabahar-Zahedan Railway will be linked to Shahid Beheshti Transit and International Port of Chabahar.