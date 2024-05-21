Iran and Indonesia sign a preferential trade agreement
Director General of East Asia and Pacific Office of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran has announced the signing of preferential trade agreement between Iran and Indonesia.
He expressed hope that Iran's exports to Indonesia will reach more than one billion dollars.
"The Indonesian market is prone to attract Iranian goods," he added.
"Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, so this market can be a good capacity for Iranian products," the official added.