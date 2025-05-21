Leader Holds People in High Esteem

Devoted Service

Making selfless, devoted efforts for the good of the people is the core of the politics of Kim Jong Un, president of the State Affairs of the DPRK. Even a star should be plucked from the sky if the people want it; there cannot be satisfaction in the work for them; I must work harder and harder for their happiness until my shoes are worn out; and the trouble for the sake of them is just my duty and highest honour—this represents his spirit of selfless devotion to the people.

With this spirit, Kim Jong Un continues his people-bound journey. On this road, he does not care about his own safety.

The world people probably saw Kim Jong Un visiting pharmacies to take necessary measures to protect the lives of his people from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, he, on a small rubber boat, inspected the flood-hit areas on the northwestern border of the country and took relevant measures for their rehabilitation on the spot

Saying that he would feel relieved when he himself visited the stricken areas, he crossed a makeshift railway bridge by train, a bridge whose piers had been built with logs. And he guided the rescue work, staying in the afflicted area prone to danger till he confirmed every flood victim was evacuated.

Such deeds found an echo in the hearts of many around the world, who said as follows:

“There has been no state leader who personally commanded the rescue operation in the flood-hit areas,” “It was an unheard-of story that a head of state visited such a dangerous place on a rubber boat,” “The genuine head of state regarding the pain of the people as his own!” “The true leader of the people who stays with them at a critical moment!” and “Homage to the Korean leader who has firmly defended the people’s lives and security!”

Kim Jong Un has an inborn disposition of devoting his all to the people and cultivates a large flower garden of love for them. Indeed, he is a benevolent father of the people.

Kim Jong Un and His View of People

President Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea enjoys boundless respect and trust of the world peoples. He reportedly said that it is his ideal to make his people the happiest in the world.

Thanks to his devoted efforts to provide his people with greater happiness and cultured living conditions, many modern structures have been built in the DPRK over the recent years.

New gorgeous streets such as Songhwa, Hwasong, Rimhung and Jonwi appeared in the capital city of Pyongyang. The Komdok area, a leading nonferrous mineral production base in the country, is transforming into a unique mountain-gorge town. The first-year task in the course of implementing the Regional Development 20×10 Policy designed to upgrade the material and cultural living standards of the whole population was successfully carried out, with the result that modernly-equipped regional-industry factories sprang up in 20 cities and counties to meet their geographical features and an offshore farm was built as a new model.

In parallel, the rural housing construction went ahead across the country, with the inhabitants even in remote mountainous villages moving into new houses. Also built were large-scale greenhouse farms including the Kangdong Combined Greenhouse Farm with its production on a highly intensive, optimum and intelligent footing. Of special note is that a “cultured rural town” was built at state expense and provided gratis to the residents who had been left homeless by last year’s unprecedented flood.

This year, too, the country launched huge construction projects: the fourth-stage project to build 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area in Pyongyang, the largest-ever 450-hectare greenhouse farm and vegetable scientific research centre, the second-year construction task of regional-industry factories, hospitals, grain storage facilities and leisure complexes for the implementation of the Regional Development 20×10 Policy as well as rural housing construction projects across the country. Everything is beyond imagination.

Each of these marvellous developments is associated with Kim Jong Un’s view on the people.

He regards the people as the most sacred beings and the wisest teachers. He holds their trust as his most valuable wealth and his painstaking efforts for them as his highest glory.

Indeed, he always and readily braves thick and thin if he can create people’s happiness at the expense of his hard work.

