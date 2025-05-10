Chinese, US officials meet in Geneva for trade talk

China’s vice premier, He Lifeng, and the US treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, met after weeks of growing tensions that have seen duties on goods imports between the world’s two largest economies rise above 100%, according to The Guardian.

The trade dispute, combined with the decision from the US president, Donald Trump, last month to impose duties on dozens of other countries, has disrupted supply chains, unsettled financial markets, and stoked fears of a sharp global downturn.

