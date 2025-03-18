Reality of DPR Korea

-Must-visits on Pyongyang Tour (1)

An increasing number of people around the world want to pay a visit to the DPRK to tour around the country or have a better understanding of it. The following are some of the places which can help you learn the truth about the country.

Mangyongdae, Tower of Juche Idea and Arch of Triumph

Mangyongdae in the capital city of Pyongyang can be said to be the starting point of the history of modern Korea. This is the place where President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994), founding father of socialist Korea, was born. Surprisingly, his native home is a modest thatched house. Here you will have an intuitive understanding of the background of his birth and the influence on his growth. You can also see what made him an outstanding statesman in the 20th century and a prototype of the leader of the people and how the people-centred socialist system came into being in the country.

The Tower of the Juche Idea, known to be the tallest stone tower in the world, and the iconic Arch of Triumph will help you understand this country’s political philosophy and modern history.

Korean Revolution Museum and Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum

Even if you go to the country for tourist purpose, you’d better visit the Korean Revolution Museum and the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum because these places will help you have a basic yet precise idea of the country. These museums will give you the most correct explanation of how much blood the Korean people shed to achieve their freedom, liberation and democracy and how much they had to pay to defend their pride and sovereign rights.

The Korean Revolution Museum houses a wealth of materials related to the country’s modern history, complete with a multitude of exhibits, which give a full explanation of the exploits performed by President Kim Il Sung, Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) and General Secretary Kim Jong Un for the establishment and development of modern Korea.

At the Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum, you will find out the truth about the Korean war (1950-1953) started by the US, the heroic struggle of the Korean people and the root cause of their deep-seated anti-Americanism.

Hwasong and Munsu Areas and Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace

The Hwasong area, a new residential district in the capital city of Pyongyang, showcases the development of the Korean architecture. Here you can have a chance to meet the residents and experience what it is like living in the one and only country where houses are built at state expense and allocated to people free.

The Munsu area is home to healthcare facilities such as the renowned Pyongyang Maternity Hospital and Okryu Children’s Hospital. Through the tour of the facilities, you will realize what kinds of medical benefits the Korean people enjoy from the Workers’ Party of Korea and the government. Another tourist destination is the Munsu Water Park. Here you will have a taste of the Korean civilization, and you will probably be reluctant to leave.

The Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace is children’s heaven. This is one of the typical places in which you can grasp the educational development of the country.

The secret camps and slogan-bearing trees in the area and things used by the anti-Japanese guerrillas, which are on display, will offer a glimpse of the bloody struggle for national liberation fought by the Korean revolutionaries nearly a century ago.

Today the area has been turning into an attractive tourist resort.

A crater lake which is the largest and is located at the highest altitude in Asia and surrounded by 16 peaks, Lake Chon on Mt Paektu is famous for its mysterious natural phenomena and beauty, the like of which can hardly be found in the world. The lake sits in the highest place among natural lakes in the country, with the greatest depth and volume of water.

Paektu is also among the world’s large, rare mixed cones in their original state. It is dotted by about 380 craters, the largest number in East Asia in terms of density and distribution.

The mountain with rolling primeval forests is featured by various unique landscapes such as Rimyongsu Falls, an underground waterfall that flows all the year round, and Lake Samji that does not drain. Paektu is on the UNESCO world biosphere reserve list.

Samjiyon, a cultured city at the foot of the mountain, boasts a lot of service facilities including hotels and sporting and cultural bases. The city is being developed into a combined, all-season mountain tourist resort. The Phothae area in particular is supposed to be most suitable for sports- and experience-themed tour as it is maiden soil with heavy snowfall and peculiar geographical and climatic features. Projects are under way to build a large-scale ski resort, remodel Samjiyon airport and construct a railway in the area.

-Must-visits on Pyongyang Tour (3)

With mountains accounting for most of its territory, mountain tourism can be said to the best among others in the DPRK. As it has many world-famous mountains, tourists can feel the thrill they have never experienced elsewhere.

Mts Myohyang, Kumgang and Chilbo

Mt Myohyang has long attracted the attention of foreign tourists for its beautiful scenery.

The International Friendship Exhibition House in the mountain is a treasure trove of the precious gifts presented to President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994), Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011) and General Secretary Kim Jong Un by heads of state and government, leaders of political parties and personages in political, public and economic circles around the world. You will never see such a place in any other parts of the world.

Mt Myohyang, called a mountain of 84 000 peaks, boasts magnificent yet oddly-shaped peaks and gigantic rocks, deep ravines and high cliffs, with its dense forests unfolding stunning scenery—lush green foliage in summer, crimson leaves in autumn and unique snowscape in winter.

While Mt Myohyang is featured by a combination of weirdness and magnificence, Mt Kumgang offers a wide range of breathtaking views of peaks, ravines, tableland, lake, sea and coast.

Mts Myohyang and Kumgang have so crystal-clear water that you will balk at dipping your hand into it lest it should get dirty. The water cascades down cliffs as waterfalls and forms jade-green ponds here and there.

Mt Chilbo, studded with peaks covered with thick forests, narrow and deep gorges, weirdly-shaped peaks and rocks, clear water meandering along gorges, fantastic waterfalls and ponds, high bluffs, a bizarre array of rock islets and perennial spas, is really spectacular beyond description. In particular, it is famous for a myriad of exquisitely-shaped rocks.

In addition, the three mountains are rich in animals and plants, interesting folk tales and historical relics.

