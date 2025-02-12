China to take Gaza issue to UN security council meeting
China's representative to the Security Council plans to bring up the issue of Gaza during closed consultations of Security Council members on Wednesday, sources have told media.
Fu Cong, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the People's Republic of China to the United Nations said on Wednesday that his country has informed members of the UN Security Council that it intends to bring up the Gaza issue during closed-door consultations of the Security Council on Wednesday.
According to the media, China's representative to the Security Council listened to the concerns of Arab ambassadors about recent developments in Gaza yesterday.