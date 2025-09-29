Iranian Labour News Agency
Ukraine seeks ‘mega-deal’ worth $90 bn for US arms purchases

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to conclude a "mega deal" with the United States for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, including long-range systems.

"We discussed and agreed on the main points with the [US] president [Donald Trump]. Now we are moving on to practical implementation," he said, the newspaper Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, the value of the weapons under the deal is approximately $90 billion.

 

