On the occasion of the ۷۷th founding anniversary of the DPRK;
New Looks of Pyongyang
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un attends in February 2025 the groundbreaking ceremony for the fourth-stage project to build 10 000 flats in the Hwasong area.
Pyongyang, capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has now turned more magnificent under the wise guidance of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who is executing a grand plan for its development.
A new street, called Changjon, went up in the downtown area, followed in succession by modern streets and residential districts–typically, Mirae Scientists, Ryomyong, Songhwa, Hwasong, Rimhung and Jonwi streets and the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District–and monumental edifices have mushroomed to facilitate development of the educational, scientific, public health, cultural and other fields.
In particular, the project of building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang, as decided by the Workers’ Party of Korea at its Eighth Congress, has made progress successfully, with the result that a new modern urban district has come into existence in the Hwasong area, comprising super-highrise and highrise apartment blocks, which are in ideal harmony with one another for their high formative and artistic novelty as well as for advanced civilization, and unique commercial and neighbourhood-serving amenities and recreation facilities which are of high symbolic quality.
Pyongyang will turn more and more beautiful, winning still greater fame not only as living quarters of the people for their enjoyable and civilized life but also as a showcase of a new version of culture of the socialist Korea.
Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea
New looks of Pyongyang
Pyongyang in the morning
New apartment blocks in Pyongyang
Mirae Scientists Street
Some of the apartment blocks in Mirae Scientists Street
Ryomyong Street, an energy-saving green one near the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
Ryomyong Street
Ryomyong Street
Ryomyong Street in the evening
Songhwa Street in the eastern gateway to Pyongyang, built as part of the project of building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang according to the decision of the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea
Songhwa Street in the evening
Kyongru-dong, a terraced houses district in the heart of Pyongyang on the picturesque Pothong River
Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District
Some of the apartment blocks in Kyongru-dong
Hwasong Street
Hwasong Street
Brightly illuminated Hwasong Street
Rimhung Street, another ideal street for the people in the Hwasong area
Rimhung Street in the evening
Jonwi Street, a monument to youth, in the northern gateway to Pyongyang
Jonwi Street at night
Some of the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area
Some of the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area
Firework display over the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area
New looks of Hwasong Street
Apartment blocks in the Taephyong area in suburban Pyongyang
Unha Scientists Street in suburban Pyongyang
Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum
Sci-Tech Complex, an all-people study house
Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace
Pyongyang Baby Home and Pyongyang Orphanage
Pyongyang Primary School for Orphans (above) and Pyongyang Middle School for Orphans (bottom)
Pyongyang Teachers Training School
Okryu Children’s Hospital
Ryugyong General Ophthalmic Hospital
Pyongyang Taedonggang Fish Restaurant
Daesong Department Store
Samjiyon Theatre
May Day Stadium
Rungna People’s Recreation Ground
Chongnyu Health Complex and Chongnyu People’s Open-air Ice Rink
Munsu Water Park
Mirim Riding Club
Natural History Museum
Central Zoo
Some of the renovated stations of Pyongyang Metro
Air terminal of Pyongyang International Airport
Pyongyang at night