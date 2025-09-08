Pyongyang, capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has now turned more magnificent under the wise guidance of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who is executing a grand plan for its development.

A new street, called Changjon, went up in the downtown area, followed in succession by modern streets and residential districts–typically, Mirae Scientists, Ryomyong, Songhwa, Hwasong, Rimhung and Jonwi streets and the Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District–and monumental edifices have mushroomed to facilitate development of the educational, scientific, public health, cultural and other fields.

In particular, the project of building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang, as decided by the Workers’ Party of Korea at its Eighth Congress, has made progress successfully, with the result that a new modern urban district has come into existence in the Hwasong area, comprising super-highrise and highrise apartment blocks, which are in ideal harmony with one another for their high formative and artistic novelty as well as for advanced civilization, and unique commercial and neighbourhood-serving amenities and recreation facilities which are of high symbolic quality.

Pyongyang will turn more and more beautiful, winning still greater fame not only as living quarters of the people for their enjoyable and civilized life but also as a showcase of a new version of culture of the socialist Korea.

Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

New looks of Pyongyang

Pyongyang in the morning

New apartment blocks in Pyongyang

Mirae Scientists Street

Some of the apartment blocks in Mirae Scientists Street

Ryomyong Street, an energy-saving green one near the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun

Ryomyong Street

Ryomyong Street

Ryomyong Street in the evening

Songhwa Street in the eastern gateway to Pyongyang, built as part of the project of building 50 000 flats in Pyongyang according to the decision of the Eighth Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea

Songhwa Street in the evening

Kyongru-dong, a terraced houses district in the heart of Pyongyang on the picturesque Pothong River

Pothong Riverside Terraced Houses District

Some of the apartment blocks in Kyongru-dong

Hwasong Street

Hwasong Street

Brightly illuminated Hwasong Street

Rimhung Street, another ideal street for the people in the Hwasong area

Rimhung Street in the evening

Jonwi Street, a monument to youth, in the northern gateway to Pyongyang

Jonwi Street at night

Some of the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area

Some of the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area

Firework display over the 10 000 flats in the third-stage section of the Hwasong area

New looks of Hwasong Street

Apartment blocks in the Taephyong area in suburban Pyongyang

Unha Scientists Street in suburban Pyongyang

Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum

Sci-Tech Complex, an all-people study house

Mangyongdae Schoolchildren’s Palace

Pyongyang Baby Home and Pyongyang Orphanage

Pyongyang Primary School for Orphans (above) and Pyongyang Middle School for Orphans (bottom)

Pyongyang Teachers Training School

Okryu Children’s Hospital

Ryugyong General Ophthalmic Hospital

Pyongyang Taedonggang Fish Restaurant

Daesong Department Store

Samjiyon Theatre

May Day Stadium

Rungna People’s Recreation Ground

Chongnyu Health Complex and Chongnyu People’s Open-air Ice Rink

Munsu Water Park

Mirim Riding Club

Natural History Museum

Central Zoo

Some of the renovated stations of Pyongyang Metro

Air terminal of Pyongyang International Airport

Pyongyang at night

