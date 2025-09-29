One dead, nine injured in shooting at a church in Michigan
One person has been killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a church belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan in the United States, according to police.
The suspect is also dead, Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported.
“There are multiple victims, and the shooter is down. There is no threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire,” the Grand Blanc Township Police Department said in a post on Facebook on Sunday, urging people to avoid the area.
Smoke billowed from the building as firefighters sprayed the blaze with water while fire trucks and emergency vehicles were parked nearby, footage on social media showed.