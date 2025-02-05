USAID evolved into criminal network: Duma speaker

"In line with its charter, USAID should support the economy, healthcare, and education as well as offer humanitarian responses. In fact, the agency has become a criminal network that operates in more than 100 countries and controls an annual budget of $50 billion to $60 billion," the senior Russian legislator wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Today, the USAID headquarters in Washington has shut down, and USAID is about to be dismantled. Now it is important that those guilty of its crimes be punished and that there is no recurrence of this," he emphasized, according to TASS.

