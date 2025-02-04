Israel will not accept any Hamas control of Gaza: expert

What follows is ILNA's exclusive interview with Paul Rogers. Paul Rogers is Emeritus Professor of Peace Studies in the Department of Peace Studies and International Relations at Bradford University, and an Honorary Fellow at the Joint Service Command and Staff College. He is openDemocracy’s international security correspondent. He is on Twitter at: @ProfPRogers.

ILNA: Given that we are currently witnessing a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the exchange of prisoners between the two sides, what do you think is the future prospects for this peace? Can we hope for its continuation?

While prospects look better, as of 2 February, it will depend on stage two of the negotiating process and that is uncertain given Netanyahu’s forthcoming visit to Washington.

ILNA: During the recent war, we witnessed the widespread killing of residents of the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, an action that was condemned by many international bodies. The South African genocide case against Israel and the issuance of an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Gallant by the Hague Court should also be considered in this context. To what extent is the concept of peace and improvement of the situation possible in such circumstances?

Only to a very limited extent given Trump’s current support for Israel.

ILNA: You once wrote that “Israel is losing the war and risks becoming a pariah state.” Given the current developments in the region and the political tensions in Netanyahu’s cabinet, can we conclude that Bibi’s war cabinet has failed to achieve its goals in the Gaza war?

Yes, Hamas has survived, and Israel will not accept any Hamas control of Gaza.

ILNA: According to some experts, in light of the violent conflicts, Israel is facing an uncertain and insecure future. We also see that despite the recent conflicts as well as numerous developments in the Middle East, including the situation in Syria and the ceasefire between Tel Aviv and Beirut, Netanyahu has ultimately failed to achieve his goals. Can this situation be seen as an indication of the failure of the Dahiya doctrine?

Probably not, as the Israeli government does not seem able to adopt any other policy.

ILNA: How can we hope for peace in these turbulent times? Can the recent tensions, as well as the history of violence, be seen as a sign of the failure of the concept of hope for change and comprehensive peace?

To some extent, yes, but there is no alternative to seeking new ways to achieve a more advanced degree of peace, and this has worked in some other wars.

Interview by: Amir Mehravar

