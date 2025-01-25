Netanyahu put obstacle in prisoner exchange agreement

In an action against the ceasefire agreement, Netanyahu's office announced that it will not allow Gaza residents to return to the north of the area until Arbel Yehud is released.

Israel's condition for the return of the residents of Gaza to the north is to ensure that is alive, a Zionist official said.

An official from the Hamas Resistance group tells the Reuters news agency that mediators have been informed that civilian female prisoner Arbel Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday.

