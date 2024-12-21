Yemen launches airstrike against occupied territories
News code : ۱۵۷۲۴۰۹
The Israeli media have announced that sirens blared out in Tel Aviv in occupied Palestine as Yemen launched airstrike against the Zionist regime.
The emergency services say that 18 people have been injured in the attack, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.
The photos released from the attack show that the Israeli regime’s defense systems were unsuccessful in intercepting the fired missiles.
There is no report of the number of fatalities.