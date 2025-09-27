Qatari PM says Israel 'jeopardizing’ security of West Asia

In an interview with US conservative website, Breitbart News on Thursday afternoon, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Al Thani emphasized that the Israeli regime is "not only jeopardizing the security of the region, but also endangering US interests and undermining the partnerships that the US has built over decades in the area."

“The president was very receptive. He listened to all the leaders and he wants to work together with them to find a solution to this and put an end to it," he said, referring to his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, Trump met with Arab leaders in New York following his address to the General Assembly, particularly in light of Israel’s recent assassination strike in Doha, Qatar's capital, targeting Hamas negotiators.

