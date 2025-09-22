Hamas calls on intl. community and UN to isolate Israel
The Islamic resistance movement Hamas has welcomed recognition of the Palestinian state by the UK, Australia and Canada, describing it as an important step in affirming the right of the Palestinian people to their land.
In a statement on Sunday, the movement called on the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and halt all forms of cooperation with it.
Hamas praised this acknowledgment as a significant milestone in affirming the Palestinian people’s claim to their land and holy sites, with aspirations for an independent state capitalized in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).
Hamas described the recognition as a "deserved outcome of our people's struggle, steadfastness, and sacrifices" in their ongoing fight for liberation and return.