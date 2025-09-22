Hamas calls on intl. community and UN to isolate Israel

In a statement on Sunday, the movement called on the international community and the United Nations to isolate Israel and halt all forms of cooperation with it.

Hamas praised this acknowledgment as a significant milestone in affirming the Palestinian people’s claim to their land and holy sites, with aspirations for an independent state capitalized in Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Hamas described the recognition as a "deserved outcome of our people's struggle, steadfastness, and sacrifices" in their ongoing fight for liberation and return.

