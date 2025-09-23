In the stirring period when the long-cherished dreams and ideals of the people come true everybody says the regions are changing.

This is not an abstract word today, but a real fact that everyone sees, feels and understands for sure.

It is a fortune, pride and honour of our generation to feel in reality and vivid picture the validity of the great action programme for regional rejuvenation, a new nation-building programme of the Workers' Party of Korea unknown in human history and record its genuine weight in history.

Socialist Countryside Changed

At the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held in December 2021, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un put forward a new rural revolution program for powerfully promoting the rural rejuvenation to put the agriculture of the country at the stage of definite upturn and open up a new great era of effecting drastic development of the Korean-style socialist countryside.

The rural housing construction started on a full scale in the DPRK in 2022 and since then, wonderful houses have been built in the rural villages every year.

The irrigation system of the country has been readjusted and reinforced, fields are covered with farm machines and the grain production structure and farming methods remarkably improved, and the enthusiasm for scientific farming gets higher.

Witnessing the great changes of the socialist countryside, the people across the country express their boundless thanks to Kim Jong Un who has opened a new history of rural promotion.

"Regional Development 20×10 Policy"

In the important policy speech he made at the Tenth Session of the 14th SPA of the DPRK in January 2024, Kim Jong Un unfolded a grand plan to further develop the basic material and cultural living standards of the regional people across the country as soon as possible by powerfully accelerating the development of regional industry and named the new policy of the WPK for it "Regional Development 20×10 Policy".

He advanced an action plan and strategy for implementing the "Regional Development 20×10 Policy" at the 19th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK in January 2024.

The first groundbreaking ceremony for building regional-industry factories was held in Songchon County of South Phyongan Province on February 28, 2024 and similar ones took place in 19 cities and counties one after another.

The inaugural ceremony of regional-industry factories in Songchon County, the first entities of the regional rejuvenation, was held on December 20, 2024 and similar ones were held with splendour in 19 cities and counties.

In December 2024 the Eleventh Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK discussed and decided on the issue of formally including in the new regional development policy of the Party the additional construction of advanced public health facilities, scientific, educational and leisure facilities and grain management facilities in parallel with that of regional-industry factories.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the hospital and leisure complex in Kangdong County for "Regional Development 20×10 Policy" and that of the regional-industry factories and grain management station in Hwangju County were held with splendour in February 2025.

Seeing the first proud entities of the "Regional Development 20×10 Policy", the Korean people were firmly convinced once again that the regional development policy of the WPK is not an abstract slogan.

By Using Good Regional Characteristics

The Sinpho City Offshore Farm was built in December 2024, opening a firm prospect for this locality, called "poor region" for its weak economic power in the past, to be changed into a "rich city".

The inaugural ceremony of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Area was held in June 2025 and its service for tourists at home started on July 1.

The inauguration ceremony of the Ragwon County Offshore Farm was held with splendour in August 2025.

Besides, a comprehensive base for cultural recreation and medical service is under construction at the famous hot spring area in the northern part of the country, a largest-ever-scale general greenhouse farm is taking shape on the bank of the Amnok River at the northwestern end and other wonderful entities of regional development under construction on this land. These represent the consistent efforts of the WPK for realizing the dreams and ideals of the people.

Regions are changing!

It is less than four years after the rural revolution programme of the new era was presented and only a year and some months after the start of the regional industry revolution. But the Korean people witness the wonderful entities brought by it every day and every moment and the local people feel the benefits in their life.

Kim Jong Un takes care of all people in all regions of the country and makes a new map of overall national prosperity with his extraordinary political ability and tireless devotion.

Thanks to him, our era is very bright and the precious future of our people is so rosy.

