Trump says Russia-Ukraine war ‘gotta stop’

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It’s gotta stop. Russia and Ukraine’s gotta stop," Trump said at a gala for the America First Policy Institute at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida, according to Anadolu Agency.

“I saw a report today. Thousands of people over the last three days were killed. Thousands and thousands were killed. They happened to be soldiers, but whether they’re soldiers or they’re people sitting in towns, we’re going to work it,” he added.

Turning to his election victory last week, Trump said the American people delivered "something very, very amazing."





