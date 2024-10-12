The disagreement between Netanyahu and Biden is not tactical, but strategic: expert

"The disagreement between Netanyahu and Biden is no longer tactical, but rather strategic," Mirkoshesh said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The United States seeks to limit Israel's response to Iran and in some way control it, because the United States understands well the impact of the mentioned events on the price of oil in the current situation," he added.

"At the same time, America is considered Israel's strategic ally in any situation, and if the war spreads, Washington will get involved in it, and this issue can cause serious problems for the Democrats in the elections," he added.

