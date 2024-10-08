On the Founding Anniversary of WPK: DPRK 

-WPK Emblem

The emblem of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) is formed of a hammer, a sickle and a writing brush.

Seeing the emblem of the WPK inscribed in its sacred flag on the occasion of the Party founding anniversary (October 10), the people of the DPRK recollect the undying feats of the peerlessly great man who developed the WPK into a powerful party rooted among the working masses.

One day in July Juche 35 (1946) after the founding of the WPK, President Kim Il Sung called officials concerned to clarify the principled issues arising in creating the design of the Party emblem.

He gave detailed instructions on the design, saying that the emblem of our Party should represent the working class, peasants and working intellectuals together to symbolically show the character of a unified party of the working masses.

Creators arranged the hammer, sickle and writing brush in order from the class viewpoint.

Watching the design drawn by creators, the President recommended that the hammer, sickle and writing brush should be crossed in the middle of their handles, hammer placed in the left, sickle in the right and brush in the middle. And he advised that the brush be placed in the middle, slightly higher than others, saying this means that all the workers and peasants should possess a high level of knowledge and culture and make a tangible contribution to the building of a prosperous and civilized independent and sovereign state.

After examining the design revised by creators, he said that each symbol should be properly and distinctively drawn in such a way that everyone can clearly understand the order of hammer, sickle and brush in the Party emblem.

Thanks to his wise leadership, noble intention and energetic and meticulous guidance, the emblem of the WPK, unique and perfect in ideological content and formative art and clearly symbolic of the Party's character and noble mission, came into being.

-WPK’s Meetings and Public Sentiment

Whenever the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea holds congresses or important meetings, unusual social climate is created in the country.

The news about the Party meetings arouses hearty support and sympathy of the Korean people. This is because new policies for the people are advanced at the meetings of the Party whose political ideal is people-first principle.

At its Eighth Congress held in January 2021 the WPK made public a plan to build 50 000 flats for five years, i.e., 10 000 flats every year in the capital city of Pyongyang. The news created an immediate sensation among the Korean people. At that time the country shut down all its borders to provide against the Covid-19 pandemic and its economy was yet in a tense situation. The Korean people were well aware that the Party adopted the decision not because their country had surplus money but because it prioritizes their well-being. Such people-oriented decisions came out afterwards on.

The third and fourth plenary meetings of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK held in June and late December 2021 adopted decisions on supplying dairy products and other nutritious foods to children across the country at state expense and supplying the schoolchildren across the country with new-type quality uniforms and schoolbags, respectively. The 19th enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK held in January this year set forth the Regional Development 20×10 Policy on building new, modern regional-industry factories in cities and counties across the country in ten years. It is therefore quite natural that such policies receive ardent support and sympathy from the people.

Confidence and passion are another aspect of all-people sentiment towards major meetings of the WPK.

When the Eighth Congress of the WPK advanced the policy of building 50 000 flats in the capital city, the world people expressed doubt about its feasibility. But the Korean people believed that the policy would be certainly translated into a brilliant reality and set about the construction project in high spirits. The WPK took all necessary steps to ensure that the construction of 10 000 flats and all other projects for the good of the people could be flawlessly completed within the set time, even though the units and areas across the country were isolated from one another after the entry of the malignant virus into the country. Under such a trying situation every year has witnessed a groundbreaking ceremony for starting the construction of 10 000 flats and a large number of families moving into new, modern houses, with the result that the phrase “house-moving season” has been coined.

This is just an example. The Korean people are always sure that every decision made at the major meetings of the WPK will bear perfect fruit without fail. And they readily devote their wisdom, passion and patriotic minds to implementing the tasks set by the WPK.

-Significance of Inauguration of Central Cadres Training School of WPK

The inauguration ceremony of the Central Cadres Training School of the Workers’ Party of Korea was held in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea on May 21.

When he gave a commemorative lecture during his visit to the school in October 2022, General Secretary Kim Jong Un referred to the decision of the Party Central Committee to make the school a university above all the universities and with it as its parent body, dynamically push forward with the work for enhancing the educational level and role of the Party cadre-training institutions at all levels.

This is thought to be the WPK’s strategic view of value.

The core of the idea of Party building in the DPRK is to guarantee the lasting prosperity of the WPK by carrying forward the ideals and spirit of the Party founding pure and clean.

From the very beginning, the WPK made clear the justification for its existence as the Party that was formed and is struggling for the people.

As it has consistently embodied in its building and activities the principles of the Juche idea—the popular masses are the masters of the revolution and construction and they are also the motive force of the revolution and construction, the unconditional service for the people has been entrenched as the unique Party climate. It has prioritized and absolutized the people’s opinions, demands, interests and convenience in formulating and implementing all policies.

It has become a main climate of the Party for its officials to get closer to the people when they are in hard time, and the brisk projects for providing the people with a stable and highly-civilized life are worked out and realized.

That’s why Kim Jong Un underlined the need to bear in mind that the development of the WPK hinges on the role of the school and that all the undertakings for strengthening the Party and the eternal future of Party building depend on every step it takes forward, and stated that it was important in ensuring the durable existence and successful development of the WPK to carry forward, purely, thoroughly and perfectly, the ideals and spirit handed down by the generation that pioneered the cause of Party building.

It is crystal clear that the inauguration of the school will be recorded in history as a new step forward towards the eternal prosperity of the WPK, and as a new birth of a powerful strategic base guaranteeing the brilliant inheritance and victory of the noble ideals and sacred cause of Party building.

