US spends record $22bn on military aid to Israel since Oct.
The US has spent more than $22bn on military aid to Israel and on funding Israeli aggressions across the region over the past year, a new report says.
According to a report published by Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the US has given Israel $17.9bn in military aid since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza last October. In inflation-adjusted dollars, this marks the highest amount of military aid to the regime.
The figure surpasses US military aid to the regime during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
The dollar figure is also nearly quadruple the amount given to Israel in the 1980s during its war against the Palestinian Liberation Organization in Lebanon, its 15-year occupation of Lebanon, and its 2006 war against Hezbollah, the Middle East Eye said.