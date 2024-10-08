US spends record $22bn on military aid to Israel since Oct.

According to a report published by Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, the US has given Israel $17.9bn in military aid since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza last October. In inflation-adjusted dollars, this marks the highest amount of military aid to the regime.

The figure surpasses US military aid to the regime during the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

The dollar figure is also nearly quadruple the amount given to Israel in the 1980s during its war against the Palestinian Liberation Organization in Lebanon, its 15-year occupation of Lebanon, and its 2006 war against Hezbollah, the Middle East Eye said.

