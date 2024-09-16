Hamas leader will send important message to whole world

Osama Hamdan, former senior representative of Hamas in Lebanon and Tehran, announced that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will soon give a direct message to the Palestinian nation and the whole world.

Israel’s internal spy agency, Shin Bet, better known by the acronyms Shabak has formed a special unit to assassinate Yahya Sinwar, the new political bureau chief of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, Zionist media reports say.

On Sunday, Channel 12 of the Zionist regime's TV revealed the vicious anti-Hamas plot hatched by Shin Bet.

