Baghdad is against the continued presence of Americans in Iraqi Kurdistan: expert

"The fact is that the emphasis of the Iraqi parliament as well as the actions of the Iraqi resistance accelerated the withdrawal of Americans from Iraq," Sadr al-Hosseini said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The Americans have again raised the issue of terrorism and said that they will leave Iraq in September 2025, which is an obvious excuse," he added.

"The will of the government, the parliament, the people and the resistance of Iraq is clearly evident regarding the withdrawal of the Americans, and they do not want this process to continue in their country," the ecpert concluded.

endNewsMessage1