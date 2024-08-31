Europe is worried about the consequences of Ukraine's attack on Kursk: expert

"The different opinions expressed by US, European and NATO officials regarding more military aid to Ukraine are rooted in the European Union's concern about Russia's reaction," Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"When the ground operation of the Ukrainian army was carried out in Kursk, we actually saw that the position of the Europeans was shaken; the European Union had announced that a direct attack on Russian soil is their red line, but this issue has somehow been violated by Ukraine, and the European Union is now worried that the scope of the war will extend to European countries," he added.

"In the current situation, we see that Russia is targeting the infrastructure of Ukraine, and these actions should be seen as a kind of retaliation for the aforementioned attacks," he concluded.

