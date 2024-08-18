Cholera epidemic declared in Sudan: report
News code : ۱۵۱۹۲۸۹
A cholera epidemic has been declared in Sudan after weeks of heavy rain, the country’s Health Minister Haitham Ibrahim said in a video released on Saturday.
The decision was made in conjunction with authorities in Kassala state, UN agencies and experts after the cholera virus was detected.
“We are declaring a cholera epidemic because of the weather and because drinking water has been contaminated,” Ibrahim said, thenationalnews.com reported.