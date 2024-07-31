The root of Venezuela's problems in the last decade has been mainly economic: expert

"The root of Venezuela's problems in the last decade has been mainly economic, and in Latin American countries, there is an expectation from the people that the person whose name comes out of the ballot box should be able to fix the economic situation," Alami Freeman said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"In this round of the presidential elections in Venezuela, the opposition of this country was largely fragmented, although the most coherent period of the opposition's actions should be considered during the time of Juan Guaidó, who was also supported by the United States, but did not have a specific outcome," he added.

He added that, "I don't think the United States, and especially the Biden administration, wants to take serious action against Venezuela in the remaining months until the November elections unless Washington tightens the sanctions against Caracas again."

endNewsMessage1