Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Gaza war, Iran
News code : ۱۵۰۸۴۵۶
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a US official said on Monday.
Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware. Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
Biden and Netanyahu are expected to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.