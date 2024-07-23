Iranian Labour News Agency

Biden, Netanyahu to discuss Gaza war, Iran

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a US official said on Monday.

Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware. Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.

 

