World leaders react to deadly Trump rally shooting

The shooting, which took place at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, led to the death of two, one bystander and the gunman, and left two other spectators critically wounded.

Following the shooting, leaders from the West spoke out against political violence in Western society, condemning such “unacceptable” acts.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, “Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives.”

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Political violence in any form has no place in our societies,” adding that he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the Trump election rally.

“There is no place for violence in the democratic process,” Australia’s Anthony Albanese said, voicing concern over the shooting. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed such views, writing “no country should encounter such political violence.”

“[We] must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

