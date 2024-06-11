Lavrov and Fidan hold talk on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting held in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod.
TASS reported that the two ministers exchanged warm greetings before the start of the meeting, and Fidan said that he arrived from Moscow only an hour ago.
For his part, Lavrov expressed his hope that the meetings with his Turkish counterpart in Moscow would be useful.
Then the Turkish-Russian talks continued behind closed doors.