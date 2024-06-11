12 Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli raids on West Bank

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing Palestinian security sources requesting anonymity, reported that Israeli troops opened fire at a vehicle near the town of Kafr Ni'ma, located 13 kilometers (8 miles) northwest of Ramallah in the northern West Bank.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a brief statement that its crew members received a call about several injuries after the Israeli forces’ shooting.

Locals said the shooting was followed by an Israeli military incursion into the town, which led to the outbreak of clashes.

