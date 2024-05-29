The situation in Rafah slow down in the process of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel: expert

"Although this issue will not be an obstacle in the sense of blocking the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Israel," Motaharnia said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

"The fact that Israel imposes its bloody attacks on Rafah and the Palestinian refugees is considered a radical thing, but we must realize that the attack on Rafah and Gaza will be on the sidelines after a while, and after a while the situation will change in a different way," he added.

"Israel's attacks on Rafah have caused many concerns, but this will not be an obstacle in the formation of Saudi-Israeli relations, but will eventually slow it down," he concluded.

