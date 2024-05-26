The ICJ ruling does not guarantee implementation: professor

"The important thing is who wants to guarantee the implementation of this vote and how it can be guaranteed," Zakerian said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added that "The fact is that the court does not have a police force that can enforce this order or find out which countries have complied or disobeyed it."

"However, public diplomacy and media diplomacy in today's world have more influence than governmental and official diplomacy," he added.

"And for this reason, the decision of the International Court of Justice is currently being circulated all over the world, and therefore, the pressure of public opinion is questioning the operations of the Israeli army centered on genocide by its soldiers," he concluded.

